Fly Jinnah's first flight flies to Muscat

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier commenced its first non-stop flight from Islamabad International Airport to Muscat International Airport in Oman.

Upon arrival at Muscat International Airport, the flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and a welcome ceremony. The newly added route will connect both cities with a frequency of two weekly flights, providing travellers with convenient and affordable options to explore the vibrant city of Muscat.

Commenting on the inauguration of the airline’s third international flight, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Celebrating our continued growth and commitment to enhancing air travel opportunities, we are proud to have commenced non-stop flights between Islamabad and Muscat in Oman, our third international destination. This expansion underscores our dedication to offering more affordable and quality air travel solutions, both domestically and internationally”.

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route adds to Fly Jinnah's growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.