Four policemen suspended over bribe in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Four police officials including an assistant sub-in­spector (ASI) of patrolling police were suspended over corruption charges. A spokesperson said on Friday that the suspended officials included ASI Waqas Ahmad, Head Constable Mubashar Iqbal, constables Rameez Ahmad and Imran Shahzad. They were charged with receiving Rs200 to Rs500 bribe from vehicle drivers on Faisalabad-Chiniot road near Pull Dingroo. SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal suspended them after allegations against them proven, and got registered a case against them with Nishatabad police station under Section 155/161. Show-cause notices were served on suspended cops while DSP Malik Amin had been appointed as an inquiry officer.

FOUR AGENTS HELD FROM PASSPORT OFFICE

Four agents were arrested from the passport of­fice and handed over to the Civil Lines police. Ac­cording to official sources here on Friday, Assistant Director Passport Office Rana Asif Siddique, along­with other officials, caught four agents including Muhammad Usman, son of Sarwar, a resident of Khalid Town, Amir Hanif of Gulzar Colony, Muham­mad Adeel of Samundri Road, Abdullah of Lathi­anwala. They were exhorting money from people to give favours in passports by showing them offi­cials of the office. The Civil Lines police registered a case and sent them behind bars.

MAN DEPRIVED OF CASH

The robbers looted Rs350,000 from a man and fled away in Madina Town area on Friday. A police report said a factory owner, Faisal Naeem, was car­rying Rs350,000 in his vehicle when two dacoits stopped him at gunpoint on Ghosia road, Model city. They snatched cash and managed to escape. The police have registered a case against the unidenti­fied outlaws. In another incident, three dacoits on a motorbike injured Moshin during a dacoity on Talianwala road in Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

TEN BOOKED FOR CONSTRUCTINGBUILDINGS WITHOUT APPROVAL

Ten people were booked for constructing build­ings without approval of maps in the Samanabad area on Friday. According to police, teams of Mu­nicipal Corporation conducted an inspection in Mohala Aminabad in Samanabad area. They found that 10 buildings in the area were constructed without approval of maps. To which, the teams got registered cases against Zulifqar, Asgar, Habib, Na­sir and others with Samanabad police station.

OFFICES OF TWO ILLEGAL HOUSINGSCHEMES SEALED

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took action against two illegal colonies and sealed their offices here on Friday. The enforcement team sealed office of a housing scheme ‘District One’ in Chak 293/R-B while billboards of another scheme, Perl Residencia, displayed illegally were removed in addition to sealing its office. The team directed the owners of both schemes to complete legal for­malities before sale and purchase of properties.