Saturday, May 11, 2024
Gold rate increases by Rs4,600 per tola

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs4,600 and was traded at Rs243,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs239,200 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,944 to Rs209,019 from Rs 205,075 whereas as the prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.191,601 from Rs 187,986, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs2,271.94. The price of gold in the international market increased by $54 to $2,366 from $2,312.

APP

