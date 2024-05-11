Government to purchase all surplus wheat from farmers: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Industries, Production and Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain says the government will purchase the surplus wheat from farmers.

He stated that PASSCO, the agency responsible for maintaining the strategic food stock, is actively procuring wheat and ensuring transparency in the purchase process.

Also, online registration for bardana (bags) supply has commenced, and efforts are being made to provide fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates.

Federal minister Hussain stressed that each wheat farmer would be guaranteed the purchase of his surplus produce. Despite ongoing farmer protests, he reassured that measures were being taken to address the issue, including the prime minister's directive to establish a mechanism for wheat procurement.