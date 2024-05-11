Govt committed to clean up environment of Karachi: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab Friday said Sindh Government is truly committed to clean the city en­vironment and also to reduce marine pollution in best possible manner. In this connection the Sindh Govern­ment is formulating a comprehensive strategy to combat environmental pollution, in collaboration with local and international organizations.

He said this while reviewing the po­sition of municipal waste-water treat­ment and its disposal through inter­ceptor in Lyari River. Murtza Wahab said the water quality after the treat­ment is adhering to the SEQS Stan­dards of BOD and COD. KW&SC shall within a period of two years enhance this capacity of waste-water treatment to 135 MGD by December, 2027, 300 MGD of waste-water shall be treated as per SEQS Standards, he said.

He said the Karachi Water and Sew­erage Corporation (KWSC) is treat­ing 54 Million Gallons Daily (MGD) of municipal waste water which is transported through interceptor in the Lyari River at Mauripur Treat­ment Plant Kemari. The Mayor said the Waste-water Treatment Pumping Stations have been revamped by the Sindh Government from its own bud­get to ensure well standard disposal of waste-water. The upkeep of treatment facility has been maintained, he said.

He said the aim is to ensure adher­ence to international environmental standards, regulations, and prin­ciples. “Top priority is being given to initiatives that promote a clean urban environment and minimize marine pollution”, he said.

Meanwhile, The Federal Investi­gation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Karachi conducted a major operation, crack­ing down on a network involved in producing illegal passports. Four in­dividuals, including an Afghan citizen, were apprehended during the raid.

According to FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspects reportedly included agents and facilitators who helped clients obtain fraudulent passports. Authorities identified the accused as Mujeebullah, Hamad Ahmed, Muham­mad Anis, and Ghulam Abbas.

Investigations revealed that Mujee­bullah, whose real name is Zardad, is an Afghan national who entered Pakistan illegally several months ago. He allegedly attempted to acquire a Pakistani passport with the assis­tance of the arrested agents. Reports suggest Zardad crossed the border with the intention of seeking medical treatment for his mother in Pakistan. However, he also managed to obtain a fake Pakistani ID card under the name Mujeebullah.

A copy of an ID card belonging to a woman named Amiran Bibi was also found in Zardad’s possession. Dur­ing the raid, FIA recovered passport application fee challans and copies of identity cards from the other sus­pects. Additionally, authorities seized original ID cards, ATM cards, and Amiran Bibi’s death certificates.

The FIA has initiated investigations against the arrested individuals, and further arrests are anticipated as au­thorities identify additional members of the network.