Hamdard Foundation organises Naunehal Assembly

KARACHI - Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) has organized monthly meeting of Naunehal Assembly Karachi chapter at Madinat al-Hikmah here the other day.

Hamdard Foundation presi­dent Sadia Rashid presided the meeting titled: “Is technology the way of progress?” Renowned journalist and author Faizullah was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the meeting, Sadia Rashid said the significance of technology was undeniable for any rational individual. From education to sports, agriculture to industry, trade to medicine, every aspect of life has been im­pacted by modern technology.

Undoubtedly, technology has facilitated human existence, yet it has profoundly altered our lifestyle, influencing our culture, conversations, and thoughts, Sa­dia Rashid said and added that without transitioning to digital systems and acquiring proficien­cy in technology and scientific disciplines, neither can the de­fense of the country be ensured nor the survival of the nation.

She said the internet has revolutionized numerous social spheres, encompassing busi­ness, financial transactions, pol­itics, journalism, and education. Embracing modern education is imperative to cultivate an ethical and skilled workforce capable of confronting future challenges.

Sadia Rashid added that Sha­heed Hakim Mohammed Said’s renowned words, “pursue sci­ence to progress,” resonate deeply. Pakistan has reached a significant milestone: iCube-Qamar has successfully entered lunar orbit. This achievement is a source of immense pride for our nation, underscoring our commitment to advancement and excellence.

Faizullah Khan praised the young speakers for their com­mand of Urdu words and poetic verses. He attributed the out­standing speeches of the Naune­hal speakers to the distinctive platform of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, where children are encouraged to express their thoughts independently. He said this platform was founded by the remarkable and esteemed individual, Shaheed-e-Pakistan Hakim Mohammed Said, to fos­ter the intellectual growth of the nation. Although renowned as a distinguished physician, it was his profound sense of patriotism that distinguished him. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said dedi­cated himself to molding the minds and characters of the new generation, providing unparal­leled and exceptional national service. He said that Hakim Said initiated the publication of Monthly Hamdard Naunehal, a venture that has enriched mul­tiple generations and endures to the present day.

Young speakers from different schools including the Speaker Syeda Maryam Fatima (Ham­dard Public School), Leader of the House Ayesha Fawad (Hamdard Public School) and Leader of the opposition Syed Muhammad Shuja (Hamdard Public School) also shared their thoughts during the meeting.

The meeting was concluded after the recitation of Dua-i-Said, presented by the students of Hamdard Public School and Hamdard Village School.