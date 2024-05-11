High profile diplomatic visits raise optimism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The recent and upcoming high-profile diplomatic visits to Pakistan have raised the optimism in Pakistan amid economic challenges. During the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last month, Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a significant commitment to enhance bilateral trade between their countries.

Their goal is ambitious - to elevate the annual trade volume to $10 billion within the next five years.

This announcement holds particular importance given the recent strains in relations between Iran and Pakistan, marked by tit-for-tat military actions.

The visit, served as a pivotal moment in efforts to repair and strengthen ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar this week reiterated Pakistan’s sovereignty in decision-making processes, particularly concerning vital issues like energy requirements and international commitments.

This reaffirmation underscored Pakistan’s determination to chart its course in alignment with its national interests while fulfilling its global obligations.

Dar also shed light on the broader regional context, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stability and amicable relations with neighboring Afghanistan.

The arrival of Qatar’s special envoy - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi - further highlights Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy and trade.

This engagement reflected Pakistan’s strategic approach to cultivating strong partnerships to address shared challenges and pursue common objectives.

The Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov also visited Pakistan. He called on President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The FM met the military leadership during his stay.

He held a joint meeting with the Minister for Commerce; the Minister for Privatization, Communications, and Board of Investment; and the Minister for National Food Security & Research, and Industries & Production.

The two sides reaffirmed multi-faceted and robust partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and agreed to enhance close security and defence cooperation and robust engagement at multilateral fora such as UN, SCO and OIC.

The two sides also agreed to enhance economic cooperation, trade, investment and connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and reaffirmed their commitment to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railways Project.

In the coming days Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Pakistan. The visit is being eagerly awaited by the Pakistani as it expects massive investments by Saudi Arabia.

There have also been visits by the US and British officials, aimed at improving ties.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is preparing in the meanwhile for his visit to China which as always will be economically beneficial for Pakistan.

The green signals by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also encouraging for the government improving its confidence level.

Overall, these diplomatic endeavours underscore Pakistan’s multifaceted approach to foreign policy, characterized by proactive engagement, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to regional stability and economic growth.