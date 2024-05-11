Hotter, drier, sicker? How a changing planet drives disease

BANGKOK - Humans have made our planet warmer, more polluted and ever less hospitable to many species, and these changes are driving the spread of infectious disease.

Warmer, wetter climates can ex­pand the range of vector species like mosquitos, while habitat loss can push disease-carrying animals into closer contact with humans.

New research reveals how com­plex the effects are, with our im­pact on the climate and planet turbocharging some diseases and changing transmission patterns for others. Biodiversity loss appears to play an outsize role in increasing in­fectious disease, according to work published in the journal Nature this week. It analysed nearly 3,000 datasets from existing studies to see how biodiversity loss, climate change, chemical pollution, habitat loss or change, and species intro­duction affect infectious disease in humans, animals and plants.

It found biodiversity loss was by far the biggest driver, followed by climate change and the introduc­tion of novel species. Parasites tar­get species that are more abundant and offer more potential hosts, ex­plained senior author Jason Rohr, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Notre Dame.

And species with large popula­tions are more likely to “be invest­ing in growth, reproduction and dis­persal, at the expense of defences against parasites”, he told AFP.

But rarer species with more resis­tance are vulnerable to biodiversity loss, leaving us with “more abun­dant, parasite-competent hosts”.

The warmer weather produced by climate change offers new habitats for disease vectors, as well as longer reproductive sea­sons. “If there are more genera­tions of parasites or vectors, then there can be more disease,” Rohr said. Not all human adaptation of the planet increases infectious disease, however.

Habitat loss or change was asso­ciated with a drop in infectious dis­ease, largely because of the sanitary improvements that come with ur­banisation, like running water and sewage systems. Climate change’s effects on disease are also not uni­form across the globe. In tropical climates, warmer, wetter weather is driving an explosion in dengue fever. But drier conditions in Africa may shrink the areas where malar­ia is transmitted in coming decades.

Research published in the journal Science this week modelled the in­teraction between climate change, rainfall and hydrological processes like evaporation and how quickly water sinks into the ground.

It predicts a larger decline in ar­eas suitable for disease transmis­sion than forecasts based on rainfall alone, with the decline starting from 2025. It also finds the malaria sea­son in parts of Africa could be four months shorter than previously es­timated. The findings are not neces­sarily all good news, cautioned lead author Mark Smith, an associate professor of water research at the University of Leeds. “The location of areas suitable for malaria will shift,” he told AFP, with Ethiopia’s highlands among the regions likely to be newly affected. People in those regions may be more vulnerable be­cause they have not been exposed.

And populations are forecast to grow rapidly in areas where malar­ia will remain or become transmis­sible, so the overall incidence of the disease could increase.