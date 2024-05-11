Housing ministry issues notices to illegal and non-entitled allottees

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works has taken a decisive step by issuing notices to all illegal and non-entitled allottees of government-owned lodges. Under the directives of Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, and Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing, the ministry aims to uphold transparency and fairness in providing accommodations to federal government employees.
Notices have been issued to illegal and non-entitled allottees residing in Federal Lodges, Gulshan-e-Jinnah complex, Chunnri Lodge, and Ministry hostels. These notices provide an opportunity for a personal hearing to the allottees. Following the hearings, notices are served to those not civil servants, requiring them to vacate the accommodations.
Once vacated, these accommodations will be allotted to entitled civil servants waiting in the queue for official accommodation for an extended period. The Housing Ministry has established new rules for the allotment of temporary accommodation in the Federal Lodges and Hostels, specifying that accommodations shall be allotted only to civil servants posted at the respective station of lodges/hostels, holding substantive posts in BS-17 & above regularly.
A strict policy is in place to ensure the vacation of apartments by unauthorized allottees, aligning with Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada’s vision that no relief shall be given to any such allottee. This proactive approach underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fairness, equity, and efficient accommodation allocation for entitled federal government employees.