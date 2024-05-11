Housing ministry issues notices to illegal and non-entitled allottees

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works has taken a decisive step by issuing notices to all illegal and non-entitled allot­tees of government-owned lodges. Under the directives of Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, and Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing, the ministry aims to uphold transparency and fairness in providing accom­modations to federal govern­ment employees.

Notices have been issued to illegal and non-entitled allot­tees residing in Federal Lodg­es, Gulshan-e-Jinnah complex, Chunnri Lodge, and Ministry hostels. These notices provide an opportunity for a personal hearing to the allottees. Fol­lowing the hearings, notices are served to those not civil servants, requiring them to vacate the accommodations.

Once vacated, these ac­commodations will be allot­ted to entitled civil servants waiting in the queue for of­ficial accommodation for an extended period. The Hous­ing Ministry has established new rules for the allotment of temporary accommoda­tion in the Federal Lodges and Hostels, specifying that accommodations shall be al­lotted only to civil servants posted at the respective sta­tion of lodges/hostels, hold­ing substantive posts in BS-17 & above regularly.

A strict policy is in place to ensure the vacation of apart­ments by unauthorized allot­tees, aligning with Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada’s vision that no relief shall be given to any such allottee. This proactive approach underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fairness, equity, and efficient accommodation allocation for entitled federal govern­ment employees.