IGP pays tribute to martyred constable

LAHORE - Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday paid heartfelt tribute to Constable Khalil Ahmed, who valiantly sacrificed his life during a crossfire with armed suspects involved in an oil tanker robbery in Nawab Town, Lahore. The IG ordered provision of the best medical treatment facilities for ASI Abdul Ghafoor Ahmed, who sustained injuries during the encounter.

The incident dates back to March 7, 2024, when a robbery of an oil tanker occurred in the Chak 143 EB area in the jurisdiction of Sadar Arifwala police station. The accused snatched Rs. 45000 and a tanker containg solvent oil valued at Rs. 1.13 crore.

A case was registered, and a police team led by SI Falak Sher conducted a raid in Nawab Town during the early hours of Thursday morning. The suspects resorted to indiscriminate firing, leading to the killing of Constable Khalil Ahmed and injuries ASI Ghafoor Ahmed. One of the suspects was also killed in the exchange of fire while four others managed to escape.

The IGP reiterated police’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all personnel serving on the frontlines.