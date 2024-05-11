IHC directs DC to de-seal tandoors, free arrested

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal capital administration to release individuals arrested for selling roti at higher prices and to de-seal the sealed Tandoors. This decision came from a single bench of the IHC, led by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, during a hearing on a petition filed against the reduction of naan and roti prices. The petition was filed by Sajjad Ali, President of the Naanbai Welfare Association, represented by counsel Umer Ijaz Gillani Advocate. The petitioner’s main grievance was that the Deputy Commissioner, in passing the impugned order/notification, did not consult with the petitioner or the Naanbai Associations. However, the Deputy Commissioner expressed willingness to consult with them for fixing the price of roti.