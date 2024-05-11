Saturday, May 11, 2024
IHC directs DC to de-seal tandoors, free arrested

Shahid Rao
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal capital ad­ministration to release individuals arrested for selling roti at higher prices and to de-seal the sealed Tandoors. This decision came from a single bench of the IHC, led by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, during a hearing on a petition filed against the reduction of naan and roti prices. The petition was filed by Sajjad Ali, President of the Naan­bai Welfare Association, represented by counsel Umer Ijaz Gillani Advo­cate. The petitioner’s main grievance was that the Deputy Commis­sioner, in passing the impugned order/noti­fication, did not consult with the petitioner or the Naanbai Asso­ciations. However, the Deputy Commissioner expressed willingness to consult with them for fixing the price of roti.

Shahid Rao

