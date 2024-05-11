IMF loan dynamics

The recent statements by Feder­al Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb express optimism re­garding the acquisition of a new loan by the end of June in the current year, which includes a staff-level agree­ment with the IMF. Emphasising the indispensability of a long-term pro­gram with the IMF, the finance min­ister’s recent visit to Washington in­cluded meetings with officials from both the IMF and World Bank.

While the specifics of the new IMF loan program, such as its size and duration, remain unclear, high-ranking officials have assured that discussions for obtaining a new loan are underway, with progress expected in the coming month. Analysis of the ongoing econom­ic crisis suggests that the IMF pro­gram could mitigate the risk of economic instability and bolster foreign exchange reserves, poten­tially improving credit ratings and easing access to new loans.

Considering other economic in­dicators, Pakistan’s stock market is at its highest level to date, with agriculture showing a growth rate of five percent. Additionally, the current account deficit is de­creasing, with March recording a surplus of $619 million, marking the third occasion in the country’s history where the account was in surplus rather than deficit.

While Pakistan has been part of 23 IMF programs since 1958, each program aims to agree on economic reforms, yet past mistakes are often repeated after a challenging peri­od. Economic experts stress the ne­cessity of a long-term IMF program tailored to the country’s econom­ic needs, which can only be effec­tive when coupled with attention to other aspects of economic stability.

Even though the 24th IMF loan program may yield similar results to its predecessors, a comprehen­sive approach addressing various economic facets is crucial for sus­tained economic stability.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.