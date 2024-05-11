IMF team arrives for fresh loan talks

ISLAMABAD - An International Monterey Fund (IMF) team reached here yesterday to hold talks regarding Islamabad’s request for a fresh bailout package under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

According to sources privy to the matter, a support team of the global lender will discuss the first phase of the next long-term loan programme with the country’s financial team.

Moreover, the sources said that the advance party has reached Pakistan for talks while the IMF mission will arrive on the night of May 16.

The team will receive data from different departments and will also discuss the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2025 (FY2025), with the Ministry of Finance officials.

The sources also revealed that the team will stay in Pakistan for more than 10 days.

Pakistan sought a next bailout package in the range of $6 to $8 billion for the three years period under the EEF with possibility of augmentation through climate financing.