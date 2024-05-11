Jam assures Alibaba.com of full support in advancing e-commerce initiatives

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation from Alibaba.com convened at the office of Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday to discuss avenues for enhancing e-commerce in Pakistan. Minister Jam assured the delegation of his full support in advancing e-commerce initiatives in the country, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between traditional commerce and the digital marketplace.

Highlighting the untapped potential of e-commerce in Pakistan, Minister Khan reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Commerce and the government’s leadership to bolster trade volumes. The minister said that there should be close collaboration between TDAP and Alibaba.com, stressing the importance of turning these collaborations into tangible actions.

Expressing gratitude for the minister’s support, the Alibaba.com delegation conveyed their optimism for the future. They underscored their intention to expand operations in Pakistan, with plans to initiate activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This move signifies Alibaba.com’s commitment to fostering economic growth and leveraging the potential of Pakistan’s burgeoning e-commerce landscape.

As Pakistan seeks to harness the benefits of digital commerce, collaborations with global entities like Alibaba.com are poised to pave the way for transformative economic opportunities, driving progress and prosperity across the nation. The delegation of Alibaba.com was comprising Rocky Lu, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, Berry Ma, Head of Marketing of Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com and Alicia Lu, Head of PR of Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com.