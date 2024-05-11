Judges attend bar event in working hours of court

ISLAMABAD - An event conducted by Is­lamabad Bar Council at Dis­trict Courts Islamabad dur­ing working hours of the court was attended by Justice Tariq Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court, Sessions Judge West Azam Khan and Ses­sions Judge East Shahrukh Arjumand here on Friday.

The scheduled time of the event was 10:30 am but it started around 11:15 am which are working hours of the court. Event to em­phasise on legal ethics and practice and procedure was organized after a young lay­wer appeared in the court of Justice Tariq Jahangiri and was ill prepared in the case. President Islamabad Bar Council Shakeel Abbasi was also present in the court­room when the incident happened. Justice Tariq Jah­angiri asked him to come at the rostrum and told him to train young lawyers.

Media was invited to the event for coverage but when the event started journalists were refrained from entering the Shuhada Hall of district courts for the coverage upon which journalists boycotted the coverage of the event.