Juicing the fruit beverages industry

As the second-largest industrial sector, holding one of the country’s biggest and most vigorously monitored universe of taxpayers, the Pakistani beverage industry has been dealing with increasing taxation over the past few years.

The 2023-2024 budget increased the Federal Excise Duty (FED) from 5% (plus 17% sales tax) in 2018-19% to 20% (plus 18% sales tax). What policymakers failed to account for, however, is the combined effect of the increased tax and more than a 50% increase in raw material costs and inflationary pressure on prices. Rather than increasing overall tax revenue, the net effect is a reduced tax contribution to the national exchequer from beverage sector revenues.

Before the recent rise in federal excise duty, the fruit juice industry was thriving, including a turnover of an estimated Rs 60 billion, injections of Rs 40 billion in investments, and a noteworthy increase in fresh employment opportunities. From the consumers’ perspective, increased competition has led to a more diverse product range, including sugar-restricted healthier options. Since the imposition of the FED, the industry has suffered a sizable blow to growth. Sales have plummeted driving a 40% decrease in volume, which has had a ripple effect throughout the industry. Many companies are no longer operating at full production capacity and new investments have been put on hold.

This, in turn, has led to increased unemployment throughout the value chain, most notably impacting fruit farmers and the rural economy. Since the imposition of the increased FED, fruit growers and farmers, who rely on the packaged juice industry for their livelihoods, are experiencing a downturn in demand for their produce, which has not only led to financial loss but has also contributed to food wastage, as perishable fruits go unsold. The most visible impact of the higher tax is the knock-out effect on consumer prices, making fruit juice products increasingly unaffordable for many consumers.

According to many experts, this is leading some consumers, particularly from lower-middle income strata, to turn to cheaper, and perhaps less healthier alternatives. The increased FED on the packaged beverage industry has thus, albeit unintentionally, fuelled the growth of the informal, undocumented beverage sector, where low-priced, low-quality, and possibly unsafe alternatives have reportedly entered the market. This component not only circumvents taxes but also undermines the efforts of the formal industry to provide healthy and safe products to consumers.

One especially concerning aspect of the government’s decision is bundling fruit beverages and packaged juices (100% fruit juices, nectars, and juice drinks) together with others for taxation purposes. It is important to recognize the role of packaged juices and nectars in today’s fast-paced lifestyle and diets; these beverages offer vital nutrients, hydration, and convenience, making it easier for consumers to meet their daily nutritional needs.

As a first step to redress the abovementioned issues, a clear distinction must be made between different categories. This can be done through FOP (front of package) labels and a tiered taxation system, as is the norm in most countries globally. Additionally, the government must reconsider its approach to taxation for the entire industry.

While increasing our national tax targets is important, a better approach might be to first reexamine the tax matrix to widen the overall tax net, instead of increasing taxation on existing taxpaying industries. Withdrawal of FED or the establishment of progressive taxation policies could help revive the formal juice beverages industry while ensuring that healthier options remain accessible to consumers. The government should also focus more on regulating the informal beverages sector, not to both ensure product safety and quality and to effectively add them to the tax net.

As we move into a world where we are all looking to consume healthier products without them becoming a burden on consumer incomes the government must focus on supporting the formal juice beverages industry.

By addressing the challenges faced by fruit growers and farmers and regulating the informal beverage sector, not only can the government generate additional revenue it can also promote economic growth and ensure the availability of healthy soft drink and juice drink options for consumers.

Rao Amjad Ali

— The writer is a accomplished educator and lecturer at the International School of Choueifat in Lahore and a Senior Lecturer in Economics at Youngstown State University, Ohio.