KMC Council to meet on May 13

KARACHI   -   The general body meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council has been scheduled for May 13,  at 3 pm in the Council Hall, Jamshed Nusserwanjee Building (KMC Building), M.A. Jinnah Road. Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be chairing the meeting. The agenda includes improving medical services provided by KMC, collecting parking fees through the Charged Parking Department, upgrading the Program Officer (BS-17) positions in the KMC’s Schedule of Establishment, renaming the Pediatrics Department of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to Waseela Jahan Pediatrics Department, amending the procedure for appointing Pesh Imams, approving an increase in the existing imprest accounts of various departments. Other matters will also be presented in the meeting with the permission of the chair.

