KP cabinet approves revised budget

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet gave its nod to the budget for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 during its session on Friday. The special cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur via video-link, also greenlighted revised estimates for the financial year 2022-23, essential expenditures for the current month of May (up to May 31st, 2024), and the budget strategy for the upcoming financial year (2024-25) after extensive deliberations, according to an official statement.

The budgets for the financial years 2022-23 (revised) and 2023-24 were unable to secure approval from the assembly as the province was being governed by the caretaker government in the absence of the assembly. The financial requirements of the province were sanctioned by the cabinet at various intervals in accordance with the constitution and the law. The constitution mandates that these decisions and expenditures must now be presented to the Assembly following cabinet approval. The special cabinet meeting, held at the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat, focused on the annual provincial budgets, particularly emphasising the development sector’s priorities.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister emphasised the importance of proposals from all departments in driving industrial growth. He urged cabinet members to move beyond the politics of basic infrastructure development and instead prioritize initiatives aimed at enhancing the purchasing power of the general populace. The chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to farmer-friendly policies, highlighting the decision to retain Rs12 billion within the province instead of allocating it to PASSCO for wheat procurement. This decision, he noted, demonstrates the administration’s dedication to empowering local agricultural communities and retaining financial resources for indigenous development initiatives. Emphasising financial discipline, the chief minister urged officials to minimise expenses and ensure the judicious use of available financial resources across all departments. He directed concerned departments to focus on increasing revenue streams and optimizing asset utilization, stressing the importance of transitioning to online tax collection systems for enhanced efficiency. “Our top priority is to strengthen provincial revenue streams rather than relying on external loans,” stated the chief minister, affirming the government’s commitment to financial self-sufficiency.