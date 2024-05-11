KP Governor vows to perform constitutional role

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday vowed to perform his constitutional role for provision of all basic facilities and better services to people of the province. The Governor said that he would play constructive role in levelling the ways for welfare, development and prosperity for the people of KP.

The Governor said that he will leave no stone unturned to improve working relationship between the federation and the province. He said that he is determined to address the collective problems of people and the province. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by opposition leader in KP Assembly Dr Ebadullah Khan including members provincial assembly Jalal Khan and Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, former PPP KP President Najmuddin Khan and others political and social figures at Governor House.

They congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the office of KP Governor and expressed best wishes to him.

Commandant Frontier Constabulary calls on Kundi

Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Moazzam Jah Ansari, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor’s House on Friday to discuss the overall law and order situation in the province, including the merged districts. The Governor praised the role of the Frontier Constabulary in security and law and order, emphasising that development and prosperity rely on peace. He acknowledged the sacrifices of security forces, FC, and police in the fight against terrorism.

PESCO chief calls on KP Governor

Engr Akhtar Hameed Khan, chief Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Friday and discussed the supply of electricity and load shedding in the province.

The Governor directed the PESCO Chief to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers besides keeping the load-shedding period minimum in KP.