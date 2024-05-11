Saturday, May 11, 2024
KP govt appoints pro-vice chancellors for four govt universities

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
Peshawar   -  The provincial government has appointed pro-vice chancellors for four government universities and the temporary charge of vice chancellor of three universities has been transferred to other officers, a notification issued here on Friday said.

Professor Dr Jahanzeb of the Department of Psychology has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of Peshawar University, Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir has been made the Pro-Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Maqsood Haider has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of FATA University and Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan as Vice-Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Bannu. The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Chitral has been assigned to the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Women University, Shringal, the notification said. 

The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women’s University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women’s University. The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences regarding the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, the notification said.

Our Staff Reporter

