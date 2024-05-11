Saturday, May 11, 2024
LHC denies bail to accused who attacked, injured policemen

Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
MULTAN   -   A Division Bench of Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday rejected bail plea of two accused brothers who had shot at and injured two policemen to resist police at­tempt to arrest their brother in a narcotics case in Taunsa Sharif in the year 2022. Ac­cused petitioners Rahat Ab­bas and Wajahat Abbas had moved the high court to se­cure their post-arrest bail. According to prosecution, both the brothers had taken out loaded pistols and shot straight at two policemen leaving them injured after a police team had reached there in Taunsa Sharif to ar­rest their elder brother Zilly Shah in a narcotics case on June 10, 2022. The Division Bench comprising Mr Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Mr Jus­tice Ali Zia Bajwa rejected the post-arrest bail application of the two accused after Pros­ecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah and Addi­tional Prosecutor General Ab­dul Wadood advanced their arguments and opposed the relief sought by the accused.

Staff Reporter

