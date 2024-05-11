Saturday, May 11, 2024
Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Khanewal

Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -   A 40- year old man was shot dead by firing on the car at Multan road near Darman Ealla mor, rescuer said. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ashiq, son of Nasir, resident of 2-M/R. The body was shifted to Civil Hos­pital, Jahanian by the rescu­ers. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started investigation after registering FIR on re­port of family members of the deceased person. The pre­liminary investigation being revealed by the police as the murder was committed on basis of old enmity. The po­lice reported to have extend­ed sphere of investigation to close family members and associates of the deceased for reaching out the real killer.

