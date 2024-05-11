Marwat in trouble, gets show-cause notice over harming PTI's interests and repute

The PTI on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat – an emerging political star whose mercurial rise has seemingly proved to be short-lived – for violating the party policy, just days after he openly criticised other leaders.

The notice issued by Omar Ayub – the PTI secretary general who is also the opposition leader in National Assembly under the banner of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – specifically mentioned violation of party policy and code of conduct.

The first charge says Marwat issued irresponsible statements that “harmed the party’s reputation and interests” despite being given clear instructions by the PTI founding chairman who had told him not to violate the PTI’s “known and stated position”.

At the same time, Marwat – who was elected to the National Assembly from NA-41, a constituency that covers Lakki Marwat district of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – has also been accused that this approach had damaged with fellow party members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

Moreover, Ayub has directed him through the show-notice to explain his point of view within three days in writing and tell why no disciplinary action shouldn’t be taken against him.

In case of an unsatisfactory reply or the failure to reply, he has been told that further action would be taken according to the party policy rules.

The issuance of show-cause notice shouldn’t be a surprise given the fact that Ayub on Thursday announced that Marwat was removed from the PTI’s core and political committees on the party founder’s directions following his recent statements about Saudi Arabia.