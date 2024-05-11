May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dis­sent. Talking to a private news channel, he firmly stated that the May 9 in­cidents should not be misconstrued as a mere political protest but rath­er as a well-thought-out conspiracy. He also took aim at the political history of PTI founder, labeling it as fraught with contradic­tions. Asif said that being a proud Pakistani, he was willing to lay down his life for the nation. “My poli­tics, my party, and my very existence are indebted to Pakistan,” he affirmed.