Minister lauds completion of training programme for hospital staff

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Friday participated as chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the training programme organised for the staff of district headquarters hospitals on the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS).

Besides the health minister, the event was attended by Director Public Health Dr Arshad Roghani, WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Office incharge Dr Babar Alam, and representatives of IDSRS relevant staff and partners.

Qasim Ali Shah distributed certificates among 280 participants from 28 districts, who completed the training programme. Director Public Health was awarded a shield for successfully organising the training, while complements were extended to the IDSRS staff for their achievements.

Addressing the ceremony, Qasim Ali Shah emphasised the significance of proactive measures at the provincial level to prevent the spread of multiple diseases and to promptly address epidemic situations. He highlighted the establishment of Provincial Outbreak Committee as a precautionary measure before assuming the responsibility of adopting epidemic situations.

Furthermore, the expansion and timely implementation of the IDSR system in district headquarters hospitals will enhance control over diseases and ensure timely responses, limiting the spread of diseases to respective areas.

He further elaborated that the IDSR system is an indispensable component of the health department, possessing enduring importance. Previously, Health Minister was briefed on the IDSR, learning about the management of 42 notifiable diseases across government hospitals in the province. He acknowledged the immediate medical responses deployed to control outbreaks, ensuring timely management of epidemic situations across the province.

Recommendations were also presented to the minister to further strengthen and activate the system, emphasising the need for its sustainable operation.