Modern farms to boost Pakistan’s dairy products exports

In a significant stride towards enhancing Pakistan's agricultural exports, a state-of-the-art farm established in Sheikhupura district is poised to catapult the country's dairy product exports to China, reports WealthPK.

Experts and industry analysts view this development as a strategic move with substantial economic implications for Pakistan.

M Mansoor, former director general at Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Punjab, highlighted the economic potential of the farm, stating: "Exporting dairy products to China opens up a vast market with growing demand for high-quality dairy products. This presents a golden opportunity for Pakistan to not only increase its export revenue but also showcase the quality and diversity of its dairy sector on an international platform."

"The investment in modernising agricultural infrastructure, such as the FAM Farm in Sheikhupura, reflects Pakistan's commitment to leveraging its agricultural strengths and tapping into global markets. This initiative aligns with the government's vision for transforming the agriculture sector and fostering economic growth through strategic trade partnerships," he said.

He also highlighted the need for strategic planning and investment in infrastructure and technology," he noted.

Mansoor said to fully capitalise on this opportunity, Pakistan must focus on improving production efficiency, ensuring adherence to international quality standards and developing robust supply chains. "Collaboration between the public and private sectors, along with investments in research and development, will be crucial in enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistan's dairy industry in the global market."

Ali, a trade and market analyst in agriculture, offered insights into the challenges and opportunities of Pakistan's dairy product exports to China. "While the potential economic benefits are promising, Pakistan faces hurdles such as logistical complexities, regulatory compliance and market competition," he pointed out. "Ensuring consistent quality and timely delivery will be paramount to building trust and securing long-term partnerships with Chinese buyers."

He emphasised the importance of market intelligence and adaptation. "Understanding Chinese consumer preferences, market trends, and regulatory requirements is essential for successful export penetration," he noted.

Masaud Anwar, Secretary of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Punjab, while speaking at "Pakistan Agricultural Coalition's Agri-Connections 2024" exhibition held recently, emphasised: "Pakistan's dairy industry is set to expand its export horizon as the country has gained unofficial approval from a team of China Customs for exporting dairy products to China. The decision comes after the team's recent visit to FAM Farm in Sheikhupura district."

The farm has been developed to meet China's export requirements and is equipped with advanced technology to produce high-quality dairy products. This development is a significant milestone for Pakistan's dairy industry, as it opens up new avenues for exports and strengthens the country's position in the global market.