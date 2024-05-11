Saturday, May 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P MNAs demand govt to re-conduct impartial inquiry of Thermal Power House fire

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada have rejected the inquiry report over the incident of fire which had occurred in Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), often called Thermal Power House, on March 21. In a statement issued here on Friday the MNAs said the inquiry should have fixed responsibility on the officers for failing to allow an inferno to cause billions of rupees losses in terms of damages to the plant. They maintained that not only the fire incident rendered great damage to the power plant, the theft of valuable items from the plant had also become a frequent occurrence.

The MNAs demanded from the federal energy minister to re-conduct an impartial inquiry and to give exemplary punishment to the officials who were found culpable in the report.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024