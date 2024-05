ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will soon hold a meeting of parliamentary opposi­tion parties over the distribution of chairmanship of parliamentary committees. Sadiq had already held an introductory meeting with parliamentary opposition parties over the distribution of parlia­mentary bodies’ chairmanship around a month ago. Speaker will hold a meeting to finalise the chair­manship of standing committees in the mid of next National Assembly session, likely in the week.