Naqvi directs to complete Model Jail project in 6 months

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naq­vi on Friday issued directives to complete the first phase of stalled project of Islamabad’s first and modern jail within next six months.

The minister visited the un­der-construction jail located in Sector H-16 of Islamabad and observed that the project had been stalled for the last 13 year.

The construction of the model prison in Islamabad had been facing delays for the last over a decade owing to lack of funds and interest of successive inte­rior ministers.

At present, Islamabad Police is using the facility of Punjab’s Adiala Jail to detain prisoners as the capital city has no jail making it increasingly difficult for them to transport under-trial suspects to and from Rawalpindi. Naqvi tasked the officials concerned to complete the first phase of the prison within six months direct­ing Chief Commissioner Islam­abad Mohammad Ali Randhawa and capital city police chief Ali Na­sir Rizvi to regularly review prog­ress on construction activities.

“The construction work should continue day and night in the timeline,” he said, adding that the process of appointment of necessary staff should also be started immediately. He also said the provision of resources for the completion of the project would be ensured.

Earlier, the chief commission­er briefed the minister about the project. He said that the project to build a jail for the capital city started in 2011 but could not be completed till yet. He informed that the jail would have a capac­ity of 2,000 prisoners that could be doubled in future.

The jail being constructed on a 90-acre land will have a 22-bed hospital, a school for the children of the jail staff, a mosque, a li­brary, and an auditorium besides high security cells and separate barracks for male, female and ju­venile prisoners. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, con­sultants and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.