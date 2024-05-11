NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to stop load-shedding during exams

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has said that power distribution companies have been carrying out load-shedding during exams, which has caused significant disruptions for students appearing in exams, and directed DISCOs and KE to stop load-shedding during examination sessions.

The regulator while hurling a warning towards DISCOs and KE said that failure to adhere to NEPRA directive may result in further regulatory action.

It has come to the notice of NEPRA, through various channels including print media, electronic media, and complaints received by NEPRA, that during exam sessions, distribution companies have been carrying out load-shedding, said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority in a communication with the DISCOs and KE. This practice has caused significant disruptions for students appearing in exams, particularly during the duration of their exam papers.

Though DISCOs are bound to supply continuous electric power to their eligible consumers, however, it is more important to recognise the critical importance of uninterrupted power supply during exam sessions, as any disruption can adversely affect the performance and concentration of students, ultimately impacting their academic achievements.

In light of the foregoing, distribution companies are hereby directed to revisit all load-shedding activities, especially during the duration of exam papers. It is important that uninterrupted power supply is maintained for electricity consumers, with particular emphasis on ensuring no load-shedding occurs during exam sessions.

As outlined above, please take all necessary actions to comply with this directive, prioritising the smooth conduct of exams and the well-being of students, NEPRA said. Failure to adhere to this directive may result in further regulatory action, warned the regulator.