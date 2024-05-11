Newly-elected office-bearers of ILTC Pakistan felicitated

LAHORE - The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), and several Davis Cup players have extended their warm congratulations to the Shafat Ahmad-led newly-elected office-bearers of the International Lawn Tennis Club (ILTC) Pakistan. In a joint statement, senior officials from the PLTA and ITA, along with Davis Cuppers, expressed their best wishes to the new leadership of ILTC Pakistan. They emphasized their high hopes for the future, expressing confidence that the office-bearers of ILTC Pakistan will vigorously promote and develop tennis across the nation. “We are optimistic about the new body’s ability to bring their profound knowledge and passion for tennis to our youth,” said one senior PLTA official. “Their leadership is crucial in nurturing future generations for both national and international tennis arenas,” said an ITA official. Adding to the forward momentum, Col (R) Asif Dar, a senior member of ILTC Pakistan, has announced plans to organize exhibition tennis matches in Gujranwala on May 15. These matches aim to spotlight the sport and engage more tennis enthusiasts. “The ILTC Pakistan is committed to the betterment of tennis and will ensure that our young players are well-prepared for international challenges,” Col Dar said and added: “We aim to provide a robust platform that will foster their talents and help them excel in healthy competitive environments, with more such initiatives like Gujranwala event on May 15.”