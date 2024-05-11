Newly-elected office-bearers of ILTC Pakistan felicitated

LAHORE - The Punjab Lawn Tennis Associa­tion (PLTA), Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), and several Davis Cup players have ex­tended their warm congratula­tions to the Shafat Ahmad-led newly-elected office-bearers of the International Lawn Tennis Club (ILTC) Pakistan. In a joint statement, senior officials from the PLTA and ITA, along with Davis Cuppers, expressed their best wishes to the new lead­ership of ILTC Pakistan. They emphasized their high hopes for the future, expressing con­fidence that the office-bearers of ILTC Pakistan will vigorously promote and develop tennis across the nation. “We are op­timistic about the new body’s ability to bring their profound knowledge and passion for tennis to our youth,” said one senior PLTA official. “Their leadership is crucial in nurtur­ing future generations for both national and international ten­nis arenas,” said an ITA official. Adding to the forward momen­tum, Col (R) Asif Dar, a senior member of ILTC Pakistan, has announced plans to organize exhibition tennis matches in Gujranwala on May 15. These matches aim to spotlight the sport and engage more ten­nis enthusiasts. “The ILTC Pakistan is committed to the betterment of tennis and will ensure that our young players are well-prepared for interna­tional challenges,” Col Dar said and added: “We aim to provide a robust platform that will foster their talents and help them excel in healthy competi­tive environments, with more such initiatives like Gujranwala event on May 15.”