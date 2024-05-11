Saturday, May 11, 2024
Noshirwani vows to develop mining dept on modern lines

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
QUETTA   -  Balochistan Finance and Minerals Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Friday said all available resources would be utilised to bring reforms for development of the mining sector on modern lines.

He said that the mining sector was the guarantor of the prosperity and sustainable economy of the province. He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of mine owners called on him at his office.  Mine owners informed the provincial minister about their problems in the area.

Secretary Minerals Syedal Khan Loni and Director General Minerals Abdullah Shahwani were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that Balochistan was a province rich in natural resources, there were vast deposits of minerals, if this sector was given attention, it could be a game changer for the province.

Shoaib Noshirwani said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti was trying to solve the problems of the people in a good way. He further said that provincial government was working day and night for the welfare of the people and solve the problems of the public at their doorsteps.

