Nothing can deter PTI struggle for rule of law: Omar

ISLAMABAD - PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan accused the police for unleashing a reign of terror on peaceful party protestors on May 9, vowing that nothing could deter them as they would continue their struggle for supremacy of constitution and rule of law till their last breath.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Omar said that governments in the center and Punjab were standing on crutches whose days were numbered and soon the public mandated government would take the reins in the country.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan and other senior party leaders including Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Haider Panjutha were present on the occasion.

Omar said that PTI took out rallies across the country on May 9 but the Punjab police was inflicted upon the peaceful protestors and even they lodged FIRs against party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen and Amir Mughal even though they did not break even a flower pot.

He strongly condemned the police attempt to detain the PTI chairman and use of force against peaceful protestors saying they were exercising their constitutional right of peaceful protests.

The PTI secretary general claimed that at least 16 unarmed innocent persons were killed and hundreds severely injured as a result of direct firing of security personnel on May 9 while no security man sustained injuries because PTI protestors were peaceful and unarmed.

He said that they did what they could have done but they could not deter them and the party’s peaceful movement for ensuring supremacy of the constitution and establishing rule of law. “The same will continue until making Pakistan a truly independent country, where constitution and law reign supreme,” he added.

About his meeting with PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan on May 9, Omar stated that he gave a message of hope to the nation and stated that they would keep on their just battle for upholding rule of law till their last breath.

About the party leadership’s meeting with the US envoy, Omar said that they conveyed to him that they wanted rule of law and constitutional supremacy in the country, adding that the US was the largest trade partner of Pakistan and wanted to further expand trade cooperation.

He also strongly denounced the police’s use of force against “peaceful” protestors Jamaat-e-Islami in Islamabad.