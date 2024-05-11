Officers attend open court addressing public concerns

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, stated that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority, as conveyed by a public relations officer on Friday. This commitment was reaffirmed during a Khuli Kutchery held at the DIG’s office, where senior police officers were also in attendance.

During the Khuli Kutchery, complaints from citizens and police officials were heard, and applications were marked to concerned officers for timely action. The DIG emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards bribery and corruption, ensuring strict action against officials involved. He assured that Islamabad Police would spare no effort in securing the lives and property of citizens.

The DIG stressed the importance of continued interaction through such Khuli Kutcheries to promote friendly policing and ensure immediate resolution of citizens’ problems. Upholding the protection of citizens’ lives, property, and self-respect remains a top priority for Islamabad Police.