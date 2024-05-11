Opposition alliance pledges nationwide campaign for restoration of constitution

Opposition alliance has decided to campaign nationwide for the restoration and uplift of the constitution.

A special meeting of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan (TTAP) was held under the leadership of Mahmood Khan Achakzai. During the session, key decisions regarding the country's political situation were approved by opposition parties.

National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, PTI central leader Asad Qaiser, and Sunni Ittehad Council head Sahibzada Hamid Raza attended the meeting.

Leaders from various parties including BNP leader Sajid Tareen, Sanaullah Baloch, Asad Shirazi of MWM and Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai, were also present.

It was decided in the meeting by the opposition alliance to launch a nationwide campaign for the restoration of the constitution and to advance the movement for real freedom.

It was decided to approach courts against the administration for the rallies in Faisalabad and Karachi.

The leaders of opposition parties stated that holding public gatherings was their constitutional and democratic right, and rallies would be held regardless of the circumstances.

They expressed concern that democracy had been undermined in the country and there was a violation of the constitution. They vowed to continue their movement until the restoration of the constitution.

The leaders demanded that those who violate the constitution must seek forgiveness from the nation.

Leaders condemned the killing of seven innocent people in the incident of terrorism in Gwadar and expressed condolences to their families.

On the other hand, they condemned the violence against lawyers of Lahore High Court Bar Association and their arrests, and the harsh treatment with farmers in Punjab.

The opposition alliance said they stood with the farmers' demands for their rights.