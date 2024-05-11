Opposition alliance to campaign nationwide for restoration of constitution

Opposition alliance has decide to campaign nationwide for the restoration and uplift of constitution.

A special meeting of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan was held under the leadership of Mahmood Khan Achakzai. During the session, key decisions regarding the country's political situation were approved by opposition parties.

National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, PTI central leader Asad Qaiser, and Sunni Ittehad Council head Sahibzada Hamid Raza attended in the meeting.

Leaders from various parties including BNP leader Sajid Tareen, Sanaullah Baloch, Asad Shirazi of MWM and Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai, were also present.

It was decided in the meeting by the opposition alliance to launch a nationwide campaign for the restoration of the constitution and to advance the movement for real freedom.

It was decided to approach the courts against the administration for the rallies in Faisalabad and Karachi.

The leaders of opposition parties stated that holding public gatherings was their constitutional and democratic right, and rallies will be held regardless of the circumstances.

They expressed concern that democracy has been undermined in the country and there was a violation of the constitution. They vowed to continue their movement until the restoration of the constitution.

The leadership of rejected the press conference held on May 7th, declaring it non-constitutional, illegal, violation of power. Opposition alliance demanded that those who violate the constitution must seek forgiveness from the nation.

Leaders condemned the killing of 7 innocent people in the incident of terrorism in Gwadar and expressed condolences to their families.

On the other hand, they strongly condemned the violence against lawyers of Lahore High Court Bar and their arrests, and the harsh treatment of farmers in Punjab.

The opposition alliance leaders further stated that they stand with the farmers' demands for their rights.