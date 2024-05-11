Overwhelming UN vote backs Palestinian membership bid

UN General Assembly presses Security Council to reconsider, support Palestine membership Israeli artillery hits Rafah as more than 100,000 people flee.

UNITED NATIONS/ RAFAH - A United Nations resolution in support of Palestinian membership passed with overwhelming support on Friday, and granted new privileges to the Palestinian Authority in its current capacity as a non-member observer state.

The resolution won a resounding majority of 143 votes in favour. Twenty five abstained, and nine nations voted against the text: Czechia, Hungary, Argentina, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Israel and the United States.

The text, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, calls for the UN’s powerful Security Council – which must rule on Palestinian membership – to “reconsider the matter favourably.” “The State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations,” it asserts.

With emotion running high on Friday, more than 100 national representatives asked to speak about the resolution, with most emphasizing strong support for Palestinian statehood no matter how they voted.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz labelled the decision a “prize for Hamas,” in a statement released by his office.

“The absurd decision taken today at the UN General Assembly highlights the structural bias of the UN and the reasons why, under the leadership of UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres, it has turned itself into an irrelevant institution,” Katz said.

“We want peace, we want freedom,” Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the assembly before the vote. “A yes vote is a vote for Palestinian existence, it is not against any state….It is an investment in peace.” “Voting yes is the right thing to do,” he said in remarks that drew applause.

Israel bombarded Gaza including Rafah on Friday after negotiators left truce talks in Cairo without a deal and a senior UN official said aid operations are now all but impossible.

AFP journalists witnessed artillery strikes on Rafah, after US President Joe Biden vowed in an interview to cut off artillery shells and other weapons for Israel if a full-scale offensive into the southern Gaza city goes ahead.

It was the first time Biden raised the ultimate US leverage over Israel, military aid totalling $3 billion a year, after repeated appeals for Israel to stay out of Rafah.

Despite widespread international opposition, Israeli troops on Tuesday entered Rafah’s eastern sector, saying they were pursuing militants.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,904 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian territory’s health ministry.

- Displaced again -

Israeli troops this week seized and closed the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza -- through which all fuel passes into the territory -- after ordering residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate.

Israel said its southern crossing with the Palestinian territory -- Kerem Shalom -- was reopened on Wednesday.

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said Friday, with the southern Gaza city under threat of a full-scale Israeli ground invasion.

Israel’s military on Monday called for Gazans to leave eastern Rafah, which triggered widespread international alarm.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said more than 100,000 had left, with the UN humanitarian agency OCHA putting the figure at more than 110,000.

All eyes have been on Rafah in recent weeks, where the population had swelled to around 1.5 million after hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled fighting in other areas of Gaza.

Georgios Petropoulos, head of OCHA’s sub-office in Gaza, said the situation in the besieged Palestinian territory had reached “even more unprecedented levels of emergency”.

“The recent evacuation order that we had from the government of Israel linked to the military operation in Rafah is now counting 110,000-plus displaced people having to move north,” he told a briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Rafah.

“Most of these are people who have had to displace five or six times.”

Countries around the world, including key Israeli backer the United States, have urged Israel not to extend its ground offensive into Rafah, citing fears of a large civilian toll.

Hamish Young, UNICEF’s senior emergency coordinator in the Gaza Strip, insisted Rafah “must not be invaded” and called for the immediate flow of fuel and aid into the Gaza Strip.

“Yesterday, I was walking around the Al-Mawasi zone, that people in Rafah are being told to move to,” he said, also speaking from Rafah.

“More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in the last five days and the stream of displacement continues.

“Shelters already lined Al-Mawasi’s sand dunes and it’s now becoming difficult to move between the mass of tents and tarpaulins.