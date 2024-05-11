Saturday, May 11, 2024
Pak iCube sends first images from lunar orbit

Monitoring Desk
May 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan’s inaugural lunar satellite iCube-Qamar on Friday transmitted the first-ever images captured by it from the lunar orbit, the national space agency said.

The satellite, part of China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission, was launched from the Hainan province on May 3 and had successfully entered the moon’s orbit on May 8. The moon is at an average distance of 384,400 kilometres from earth.

 The iCube-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. The module is a cube satellite or cubesat — miniature satellites typically characterised by their small size and standardized cubic design. Due to their compact size and relatively low cost compared to traditional satellites, CubeSats offered opportunities for universities, research institutions and commercial entities to participate in space missions and gather valuable data for scientific advancement and innovation.

Operating in extreme temperatures as low as minus 100 degrees Celsius, the satellite features a 7-kilogramme one-megapixel camera tailored for missions with power constraints.

Monitoring Desk

