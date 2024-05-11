Pakistan extend unbeaten run with NZ draw, face Japan today

IPOH - Pakistan extended their un­beaten run in the ongoing 30thSultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 as they held New Zea­land for a 1-1 stalemate in their last group match here on Friday. Both teams bat­tled hard in the first half but failed to break the deadlock, however, New Zealand’s Luke Holmes earned the advantage for his side with a brilliant field goal in the 35th minute. The lead did not last long as Pakistan’s Abu Bakr Mah­mood scored from a penalty corner to equalize only eight minutes later. After that, both the sides tried hard to con­vert a match-winning goal but they failed to score a single one, thus the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The 1-1 finish en­sured Pakistan would march into the final against Japan with an unbeaten streak in the round-robin stage. The final is scheduled for today (May 11) at 5:30 PM. In their last game, Pakistan continued their dominant run as they defeated Canada 5-4 on May 8 to get closer to the finals of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Pakistan struggled early on as Canada scored two goals in 17 minutes to take a dominant lead, however, Abu Bakr Mah­mood brought Pakistan back into the game with a brace. Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed Ashraf and Ghazanfar Ali fol­lowed suit and set up Paki­stan’s 5-4 victory. For Canada, Sean Davis scored two, while Harbir Sindhu and Avjot But­tar scored one each. Earlier, Pakistan crushed South Korea 4-0 to register their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, after a flying start to their campaign with a nerve-testing 5-4 victory over Ma­laysia.Meanwhile, they held Japan for a 1-1 stalemate in their third game and contin­ued their unbeaten run. The upcoming final between Paki­stan and Japan can be expect­ed as a clash of titans, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic hockey fans. Both teams are poised to deliver their best performances as they vie for the prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The grand finale promises to showcase top-tier hockey, with each side eager to secure the trophy for their country.

Pakistan vs Japan

Match starts at 5:30 PM