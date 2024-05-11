Pakistan, Gulf countries FTA talks in final stages, PM told

Shehbaz Sharif says he will review export sector twice a month n Tasks BOI to create more facilities for business start-ups Condemns terrorist attack on girls’ school in North Waziristan.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for urgent steps to make the country’s exports more competitive.

While chairing a review meeting on trade related matters in Islamabad, he said measures should be taken for exports of non-traditional items. The prime minister emphasised developing such a trade policy that facilitates business. He said consultation should be held with the private sector to formulate policies regarding ease of trade and business. He noted the role of private sector and industry is very important in the country’s development.

The prime minister directed to ensure timely payment of duty drawbacks to exporters.He insisted that deletion policy should be implemented for the development of the country’s auto sector.

The PM also directed to prepare a comprehensive strategy to evaluate performance of trade and investment officers posted in Pakistani embassies abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will review the export sector twice a month. The meeting was informed that talks on Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Gulf countries are in final stages while corridor trade agreements with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have been activated with positive results. Stakeholders are being consulted on Preferential Trade Agreements with Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

It was informed that both Iran and Russia have expressed their consent in principle for the operationalisation of barter trade. It was informed that four hundred and fifty business-to-business meetings were held at the recent Pak-Saudi Business Conference in Islamabad. The meeting was informed that work on Gem Export Framework is in final stages. The meeting was informed that consultation is taking place on new strategic trade policy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday tasked the Board of Investment with the target to bring more ease for attracting investment and pave way for more businesses in the country.

The prime minister, who chaired a high-level review meeting on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for investment and business activities, said the minimum impediments were a must to attract investment.

He told the meeting that during his previous tenure, he had taken priority measures to promote investment and business and that the Special Investment Facilitation Council had also played a supportive role in achieving the goals of economic revival.

He said the promotion of foreign investment and business activities in the country manifested the efforts by the government team for which they deserved applause.

The prime minister said that the visits of business delegations from friendly countries and surge in stock market reflected the trust of local and foreign investors in the government policies.

He instructed the BOI to formulate a mechanism on the pattern of one window operation in coordination with all the ministries and provincial governments.

He also called for the devising a strategy, in collaboration with the business community and provincial governments, to make the new investors and businessmen face minimum hurdles in their ventures.

He also instructed for engaging experts of international repute for the purpose.

Federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, parliamentarians and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The four provincial chief secretaries and prominent businessmen joined the meeting via video link.

‘Steps to increase investment ‘

Foreign investment continues to increase in Pakistan due to business and investor-friendly policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today, Chairman Service Long March Tyres Jin Yongsheng informed that his company is going to invest additional 300 billion rupees in Pakistan.

He further apprised that after the investment, the company will be able to export tyres worth 100 million dollars from Pakistan in 2025 and this investment will create around 1000 employment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Chairman Service Long March Tyres Group appreciated the investment and business friendly policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He thanked the Prime Minister for the government’s measures to tackle tyre smuggling.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of Service Long March Tyres to expand its operations in Pakistan.

He said the government is taking steps on priority basis to increase investment in the country.

The Prime Minister said a plan is being prepared to provide more facilities to the business community and investors in Pakistan.

PM condemns terrorist attack on girls’ school in NW

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a private girls’ school in North Waziristan.

He ordered to immediately identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack, and ensure that they receive exemplary punishment.

Expressing his resolve to protect the education of girls, the prime minister said that the government would not allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs to deprive girls of their right to education.

He directed the authorities to rebuild the damaged portion of the school at the earliest, at government expense.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s resolve to providing equal opportunities for education to all, including girls, and to empowering them to play role for development of the country.