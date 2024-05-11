Pakistan to launch another satellite after ICUBE-Q success

Pakistan has declared plans to embark on another satellite lunar mission after the historic success of its first ICUBE-Qamar mission.

The upcoming satellite, MM 1, is slated for launch on May 30, aimed at bolstering the nation's communication infrastructure with cutting-edge technology.

Designed to address the escalating demands of the telecom sector, MM 1 promises to revolutionise communication by facilitating the seamless integration of 5G networks and internet services.

Spearheaded by national space agency SUPARCO, the satellite is poised to redefine connectivity standards.

Following the victory of the first image captured by ICUBE-Q on Friday, SUPARCO has confirmed the completion of three lunar rounds.