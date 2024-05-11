The Velvet Revolution of 1989 was a nonvio­lent uprising in Czechoslovakia that peacefully overthrew the communist regime. Led by dis­sident leaders like Václav Havel, protesters demand­ed democratic reforms, free elections, and an end to authoritarian rule. The revolution’s significance lies in its successful transition to democracy without bloodshed, inspiring similar movements across East­ern Europe. Today, the Velvet Revolution serves as a beacon of hope for democratic movements world­wide, emphasizing the power of peaceful resistance and the pursuit of freedom and justice. Its legacy highlights the ongoing struggle for democracy and human rights in the face of tyranny and oppression.