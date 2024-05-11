PHC seeks reply from jail authorities on self-cooking ban

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has called for a reply from jail authorities regarding the cessation of self-cooking privileges for under-trial prisoners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A bench, comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad, entertained a writ petition lodged by two under-trial prisoners, Wasiullah and Tufail, who are confined in the central prison in Peshawar.

They approached the PHC against a directive issued by the authorities, which mandates the removal of electricity boards from barracks to deter the use of mobile phones.

Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, representing the petitioners, contended that under the KP Prison Rules 2018, under-trial prisoners are permitted to prepare their own meals, with electricity serving as their sole means for this purpose, as no other alternatives for self-cooking are available.

The counsel further argued that despite the absence of signal jammers in the barracks to restrict mobile phone usage, the prison administration issued a directive to eliminate electricity boards, despite the installation of signal jammers in Peshawar Central Prison. He asserted that this decision would negatively impact the self-cooking arrangements for thousands of under-trial prisoners.

Emphasising that while prisoners’ mobility may be restricted, their fundamental and legal rights persist even within the confines of the prison, the counsel highlighted the absence of alternative cooking measures for prisoners, citing the current arrangements as unhygienic and substandard.

Following the presentation of arguments by the petitioners’ counsel, the bench instructed the jail superintendent to provide a response to the petition and submit comments on the matter.