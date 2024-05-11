PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed Pakistan’s desire to attract investment from the UK and other countries.

He highlighted the country’s vast potential in diverse areas including agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and mining.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him at the PM House.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long standing relations which were further strengthening with the passage of time. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to improving governance structure and introducing institutional reforms.

He said the government was taking measures at the micro and macro economic level to recover the country’s economy. Further he said digitization process of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was in final stage.

The British delegation appreciated the government’s initiative to declare an education emergency in the country and expressed support for Pakistan’s recovery efforts.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Economist and Director of the Economic and Evaluation Directorate, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office London, Professor Adnan Khan.