PMD forecasts rain, windstorm for various parts of country

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Fri­day forecast rain-wind­storm and thunderstorm for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper,Central Punjab, Is­lamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the 24 hours. Isolated heavyfalls and hailstorm is also ex­pected during the period. Light rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at few places of North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh. Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days. Dur­ing the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts. Rain-windstorm and thun­derstorm occurred in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, North Balochistan and Kashmir. The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 24mm, Dir 14, Malam Jabba 8, Kakul 7, Balakot 5, Saidu Sharif 4, Kalam, Chitral 3, Drosh 2, Punjab: Islamabad (Zero point 15, Saidpur 11, Golla 08, Bokra 07), Rawalpindi (Kachahri 11, Chaklala 14, Shams Abad 5), Mur­ree 5, Sialkot 3, Attock 2, Kashmir: Rawalakot 20, Kotli 15, Garhi Dupatta 5, Muzaffarabad (Airport 4, City 3) Balochistan: Kalat 3 and Barkhan 2mm. The highest maximum tem­peratures recorded were Jacobabad 48C, Larka­na,47 and Dadu 46C.