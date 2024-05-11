Police begin probe as missing Sialkot trader appears on social media

SIALKOT - A distressing incident unfolded in Sialkot as bandits abducted a citizen, Muhammad Babar’s father, Imran Khan, a resident of Kotli Lala tehsil Daska, district Sialkot, on April 24, 2024. Babar revealed that his father had left home on April 13 to purchase goats but failed to return, prompting concern among family members. Prompted by the alarming absence, Babar reported the abduction to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR against unknown perpetrators by the Bombanwala police station.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Saadat Ali, confirmed the initiation of an investigation to locate and secure the release of Imran Khan. Despite concerted efforts utilising both human intelligence sources and technological aids, including tracking the abductor’s mobile phone, the police faced setbacks.
However, a glimmer of hope emerged when Imran Khan managed to make a call to a friend, indicating his potential whereabouts in Multan, purportedly for goat trade.
The gravity of the situation escalated with the circulation of Khan’s video on social media platforms, revealing the kidnappers’ demand for a hefty ransom of Rs5 million. Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the District Police Officer of Sialkot, assured the public of rigorous police action, including the formation of investigation and raiding teams. The primary objective remains the safe recovery of Imran Khan, underscored by the DPO’s commitment to utilise all available resources for this purpose.
Expressing desperation, Babar appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, to intervene urgently and ensure his father’s safe return. The community stands united in hope, awaiting swift and decisive action from the authorities to reunite Imran Khan with his loved ones.