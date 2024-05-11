Police begin probe as missing Sialkot trader appears on social media

SIALKOT - A distressing incident unfolded in Si­alkot as bandits abducted a citizen, Muhammad Babar’s father, Imran Khan, a resident of Kotli Lala teh­sil Daska, district Sialkot, on April 24, 2024. Babar revealed that his father had left home on April 13 to purchase goats but failed to return, prompting concern among family members. Prompted by the alarming absence, Babar reported the abduc­tion to the police, leading to the reg­istration of an FIR against unknown perpetrators by the Bombanwala po­lice station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Saadat Ali, confirmed the initiation of an investigation to locate and se­cure the release of Imran Khan. De­spite concerted efforts utilising both human intelligence sources and tech­nological aids, including tracking the abductor’s mobile phone, the police faced setbacks.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged when Imran Khan managed to make a call to a friend, indicating his potential whereabouts in Multan, purportedly for goat trade.

The gravity of the situation esca­lated with the circulation of Khan’s video on social media platforms, re­vealing the kidnappers’ demand for a hefty ransom of Rs5 million. Muham­mad Hasan Iqbal, the District Police Officer of Sialkot, assured the public of rigorous police action, including the formation of investigation and raiding teams. The primary objec­tive remains the safe recovery of Im­ran Khan, underscored by the DPO’s commitment to utilise all available resources for this purpose.

Expressing desperation, Babar appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and Inspector Gen­eral of Police Punjab, Dr Usman An­war, to intervene urgently and ensure his father’s safe return. The commu­nity stands united in hope, awaiting swift and decisive action from the au­thorities to reunite Imran Khan with his loved ones.