FAISALABAD - The Police department has signed an agreement with National Hospital for provid­ing better healthcare facilities to the families of martyrs, on duty police officers and of­ficials. A spokesperson said here Friday that the MoU was signed by the CPO Kamran Adil. Under the agreement, the treatment facilities to the families of martyr police offi­cials will be free of cost, while Ghazis would get 40 percent discount and on duty staff and families 25 percent discount.