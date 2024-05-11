Poliovirus found from 18 sites including four new districts

Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) has been detected from 18 sites including four new districts, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Swabi and Swat.

The detection has been confirmed by the regional reference laboratory for polio eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

This brings total count of infected districts for 2024 to 38.

In Bannu, the sample was collected on April 24 from Hinjal-Noorabad site, which is the first positive sample from district this year. The virus is YB3A cluster and 99.77pc genetically linked to virus detected in Pishin on April 1.

In Lakki Marwat, the sample was collected on April 22 from Tube Well Gali sample collection site. This is the first positive sample from District Lakki Marwat this year.

The sample in Swabi was collected on April 18 in Shah Mansoor & Kala Pull Badray site.

In Swat, the sample was collected on April 25 from Saidu Sharif. The virus is 99.77pc linked to virus detected in Swabi on April 18.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last Friday expressed the hope that the government, in collaboration with the global partners and national institutions, would be able to eliminate polio from Pakistan very soon.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) led by Dr Christopher Elias, Chair of Polio Oversight Board and President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division, said the government was fully resolved to purge the country of this fatal disease.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch a joint awareness drive, in collaboration with the GPEI.