Saturday, May 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President’s Trophy Grade-II gets underway today

Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The President’s Trophy Grade-II three-day non-first-class tour­nament will be played in Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 12 to June 11. The departments’ event, return­ing to the national circuit after the 2018-2019 season, will include 24 sides, which have been equally divided into four pools. Table toppers will prog­ress to the semifinals, with the winners qualifying for the fi­nal. The sides participating in the tournament are: Ahmad Glass, Azlaan Traders, Capital Development Authority, Es­haal Associates, Ghani Insti­tute, Haidery Traders, Income Tax, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, JJ’s Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, Khayaban-e-Amin, MAQ Group, MiT Solutions, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pak-Saudi International, PAF, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Rail­ways, Sabir’s Poultry, Sardar Sports & Group, Service In­dustries and TARA Group.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024