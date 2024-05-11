President’s Trophy Grade-II gets underway today

LAHORE - The President’s Trophy Grade-II three-day non-first-class tournament will be played in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 12 to June 11. The departments’ event, returning to the national circuit after the 2018-2019 season, will include 24 sides, which have been equally divided into four pools. Table toppers will progress to the semifinals, with the winners qualifying for the final. The sides participating in the tournament are: Ahmad Glass, Azlaan Traders, Capital Development Authority, Eshaal Associates, Ghani Institute, Haidery Traders, Income Tax, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, JJ’s Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, Khayaban-e-Amin, MAQ Group, MiT Solutions, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pak-Saudi International, PAF, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Railways, Sabir’s Poultry, Sardar Sports & Group, Service Industries and TARA Group.