President’s Trophy Grade-II gets underway today

LAHORE - The President’s Trophy Grade-II three-day non-first-class tour­nament will be played in Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 12 to June 11. The departments’ event, return­ing to the national circuit after the 2018-2019 season, will include 24 sides, which have been equally divided into four pools. Table toppers will prog­ress to the semifinals, with the winners qualifying for the fi­nal. The sides participating in the tournament are: Ahmad Glass, Azlaan Traders, Capital Development Authority, Es­haal Associates, Ghani Insti­tute, Haidery Traders, Income Tax, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, JJ’s Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, Khayaban-e-Amin, MAQ Group, MiT Solutions, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pak-Saudi International, PAF, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Rail­ways, Sabir’s Poultry, Sardar Sports & Group, Service In­dustries and TARA Group.