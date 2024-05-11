Provincial ombudsman launches extensive awareness campaign in Vehari district

VEHARI - Under the directive of Major Azam Sulaiman, the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, a comprehensive awareness initiative is underway in Vehari district aimed at familiarising citizens with the functions and services offered by the office of the ombuds­man. Qazi Muhammad Ashfaq Qureshi, Advisor at the Regional Office of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab in Vehari, reiterated the campaign’s ob­jective of empowering residents with knowledge about complaint resolution mechanisms. Efforts have been intensified through the distribution of informative pamphlets across various localities in Vehari district. Additionally, eye-catching pana-flex banners have been prominently displayed in government offices and city squares to ensure widespread visibility. These materials serve to inform individuals of their right to approach the Punjab Ombudsman’s office free of charge in case of grievances with any government institu­tion in the province. Moreover, a commitment to expedited resolution has been made, with efforts underway to address public complaints within a significantly reduced timeframe of 30 to 45 days, as opposed to the standard 90 days. Major Azam Sulaiman’s unwavering dedication to advocating for justice for the underprivileged is reflected in his insistence on swift action, emphasised in ev­ery official meeting. This concerted endeavour underscores the commitment of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab to uphold the rights and wel­fare of every citizen, particularly those in vulner­able socio-economic circumstances.